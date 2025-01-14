Josh Gad announces new memoir

Josh Gad has announced that he is releasing a memoir titled In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some.

The 43-year-old actor has revealed that he will be releasing a memoir on 14 January 2025.

According to People, Josh's memoir will cover topics such as breaking into Hollywood and being mentored by comedy legend Robin Williams.

The Book of Mormon star will also delve into more personal stories, such as coping with his parents' divorce and struggling with his weight.

"After decades of reading other people's words, I've decided to write some of my own and it's turned into my book In Gad We Trust: A Tell Some," he said in a statement to People. "I can't wait to take readers on a journey tackling everything from a Snowman to a Mormon to a grown man."

The actor continued, "I am thrilled to share my stories with all of you as I tackle fame, fatherhood, faith, Florida, secrets from some of your favourite films and even topics that don't begin with the letter F, all while giving you something hilarious and brutally honest to read."

Josh is best known for voicing Olaf in Pixar's Frozen franchise, playing Lefou in the live-action version of Beauty and the Beast and starring in Broadway shows such as The Book of Mormon.

The Tony Award nominee is no stranger to writing books, as he is the author of the children's book PictureFace Lizzy, which is due to be published later this year.

The children's book was inspired by The Wedding Ringer actor's daughters Ava and Isabella, who he shares with his wife Ida Darvish.

Josh also announced earlier this year that he will co-write a comic book miniseries called The Writer, which will be inspired by Jewish folklore.