Lena Dunham quits Polly Pocket movie after three years

Lena Dunham has opened up on her decision to suddenly pull out of trying to make a Polly Pocket movie.

The 38-year-old actress penned a script to adapt the Mattel-owned product into a feature film with hopes of emulating the success of Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie's 2023 smash movie based on Barbie.

But the Girls creator has decided to walk away from the project after realising her heart and ambitions were not aligned with the film.

Speaking to The New Yorker, Lena said, "I'm not going to make the Polly Pocket movie. I wrote a script, and I was working on it for three years.

"But I remember someone once said to me about Nancy Meyers: the thing that's the most amazing about her is that the movie she makes or the movie she would be making with or without a studio, with or without notes - that somehow her taste manages to intersect perfectly with what the world wants.

"What a f**king gift that is. And Nora Ephron, too, who was such a mentor to me, but always said, 'Go be weird. Don't kowtow to anyone'."

Acknowledging the astronomical success of Greta's script for Barbie, Lena added, "I felt like, unless I can do it that way, I'm not going to do it. I don't think I have that in me.

"I feel like the next movie I make needs to feel like a movie that I absolutely have to make. No one but me could make it. And I did think other people could make Polly Pocket."