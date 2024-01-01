Clint Eastwood's A Fistful of Dollars teed up for remake

The Clint Eastwood classic A Fistful Of Dollars is getting a remake 60 years after its release.

Directed by Italian filmmaker Sergio Leone, the original movie was a pioneer of the spaghetti western genre, and a springboard for Eastwood's acting career.

Eastwood - who turned 94 in May - starred as a mysterious gunslinger called the Man With No Name, in his first leading role.

The 1964 feature now has a remake in development from Euro Gang Entertainment and Jolly Film - a Rome-based production company that backed the original movie - as reported by Deadline.

It's still early in the process so production details are under wraps for now and no stars or writers have yet been publicly attached to the project.

A Fistful of Dollars is the story of a wandering gunfighter who plays two rival families against each other in a town torn apart by greed, pride and revenge.

Its huge success spawned two more films in an iconic trilogy also comprising For a Few Dollars More and The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, all starring Eastwood.

It was reported in April that Eastwood had completed Juror No. 2, rumoured to be the legendary filmmaker's final project.

Sources told Variety at the time that the head honchos at its studio, Warner Bros, were "thrilled" by the footage they were shown.