Gypsy Rose Blanchard announces pregnancy

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has revealed she and boyfriend Ken Urker are expecting their first baby.

The convicted murderer turned TV personality shared the news on Instagram along with professional photos of her and Urker, writing: "We are proud to announce we are expecting our first child in January 2025."

She also posted a video on YouTube announcing her surprise pregnancy.

"Well ... the rumours are true!" she wrote in the caption for the video.

"Ken and I are so excited to start our family together and I can't wait to share my journey with you. Thank you for all your support so far and I can't wait to see our family grow."

Blanchard shared that she is 11 weeks pregnant and noted that the pregnancy was "not planned" and "completely unexpected".

Addressing concerns, she said: "I know that there are going to be people who feel like I'm not ready to be a mother, and I don't know if anyone's really ready to become a mother."

Blanchard continued: "All the things that I wanted in a mother, I want to give to this baby. I want to be everything my mother wasn't."

Blanchard was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 after she pleaded guilty to persuading her then-boyfriend to kill her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard.

She was released on parole on 28 December 2023.

Blanchard has been featured in two Lifetime docuseries, The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard and Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up.