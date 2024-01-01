Julia Roberts' brother admits he 'isn't supposed' to talk about his sister in public

Julia Roberts' brother Eric has admitted he 'isn't supposed' to talk about his famous sister in public.

Eric, who is also dad to actress Emma Roberts, has told how he's not meant to reveal any details about his famous family members.

When the 68-year-old appeared on the Still Here Hollywood podcast, host Steve Kmetko asked him about Julia.

"You'll have to ask her," Eric said. "I love my sister, but I can't talk about her. She doesn't wanna talk about it."

He added, "My daughter told me also not to talk about her, but I stumble and do. I'm not supposed to talk about either of them. But I do."

To prove his point, he continued, "I am in love with my daughter's work these days like I can't, I can't believe how great she's become. I'm so proud of her I can't see straight. Since her performance in Maybe I Do until right now, she overwhelms me with pride and just, 'Oh my God. Here she goes again.' And I'm just so happy to be her dad because she's kicking a**, and I'm so proud."

Eric has his own Hollywood career, starring in movies including The Dark Knight and television series Heroes.

When Steve asked Eric if he had ever used his own status in the industry to help Emma cement her career, he said, "'Absolutely nothing. Except I gave her that name."

Eric has previously spoken about his relationship with Julia, 56. "I love knowing my sister," he said. "She's a cool chick, my sister. I just stay out of her hair with the press. That's all. Simple. And she stays out of mine."