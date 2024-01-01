Brad Pitt has 'virtually no contact' with his adult children - report

Brad Pitt rarely sees or speaks to his adult children, it's been revealed.

A source close to the actor confirmed to People magazine that Brad has "virtually no contact with the adult kids."

The insider went on to add that Brad and ex-wife Angelina's custody agreement allows Brad to have visitation rights with their children who aren't yet 18. Today, that is just 15-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

"(Angelina) has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids," said the source.

However, they noted that Brad's "engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule."

In June, Brad and Angelina's daughter Shiloh filed legal documents to change her surname from Jolie-Pitt to Jolie, cementing the fact that her relationship with her father had turned sour.

At the time, a source confirmed to People that Brad was "upset and aware" of Shiloh's actions, believing it to be another indication that he had "lost his children."

Brad, 60 and Angelina, 49, share six children together. Maddox, 22, and Pax, 20, haven't used their father's name publicly in several years, preferring to go by Jolie instead. Daughter Zahara, 19, introduced herself as Zahara Marley Jolie at a university function, and Shiloh, 18, has made her name change official. Vivienne, 15, was recently billed as Vivienne Jolie when she worked as an assistant producer on stage show, The Outsiders. It's not known if Knox uses his dad's name.

Brad and Angelina first made their relationship public in 2005. They married in 2014, and Angelina filed for divorce in 2016, citing "irreconcilable differences."

In 2020, Angelina spoke for the first time about the split, saying, "Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds."