Keri Russell reveals being 'sexually active' marked end of Mickey Mouse Club

Keri Russell says the cut-off for girls on The All New Mickey Mouse Club was when they looked "like they were sexually active".

The Emmy-nominated star looked back at her time as a cast member of Disney's variety show All-New Mickey Mouse Club on this week's episode of Jesse Tyler Ferguson's Dinner's on Me podcast.

"Was there a cut-off age where like, after you turned 17, you can no longer be on it?" Ferguson asked Russell, who appeared on the show between the ages of 15 and 17 in the early 1990s.

"Yeah, it's usually girls who look like they were sexually active, which probably I was one of the first," The Diplomat star said. "They're like, 'She's out. Oh, she is out.' Pregnant Mouseketeers aren't on the roster."

Meanwhile, "The boys stayed until they were 19," she said. "I was like, 'By the way, I had sex with that person, so I know that they've had sex.' For real."

The All-New Mickey Mouse Club included a multitude of now famous faces including Britney Spears, Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Christina Aguilera. Russell appeared in seasons 4 through 6 alongside JC Chasez, Dale Godboldo, Rhona Bennett, Josh Ackerman and Nikki Deloach.

The show was revived three times after its initial 1955-1959 run on ABC, first from 1977 to 1979 as The New Mickey Mouse Club, then from 1989 to 1996 as The All-New Mickey Mouse Club, and again from 2017 to 2018 with the moniker Club Mickey Mouse on internet social media.