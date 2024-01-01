Olivia Munn and John Mulaney married in intimate ceremony

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney are now officially husband and wife after getting privately married in New York over the weekend.

The 44-year-old X-Men actress and the 41-year-old stand-up comedian have been a couple since 2021 and share a two-year-old son named Malcolm together.

And it seems Malcolm had a big part to play in the wedding of his parents as only he and one other were in attendance.

People reported on Wednesday, "The couple got married over the weekend in a simple, intimate ceremony at a friend's home in New York state."

And the report added, "Only their son and a witness were in attendance."

Meanwhile, TMZ has reported that the wedding was officiated by Olivia's The Newsroom co-star Sam Waterston, and that his wife, Lynn Louisa Woodruff, was the sole witness.

The happy news comes four months after Olivia shared the shock news that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

She revealed back in March that she had undergone four surgeries over the previous ten months to battle the disease.

Olivia revealed she had undergone a double mastectomy, hysterectomy and ovariectomy in order to fight the cancer.

She told People in March, "You realise cancer doesn't care who you are; it doesn't care if you have a baby or if you don't have time. It comes at you, and you have no choice but to face it head-on."

And discussing her brutal surgeries, she added, "I had amazing doctors, but it was still a negotiation sometimes on what we are doing. But I'm glad I did. I want to give myself the best shot of keeping the parts of me that I can keep."