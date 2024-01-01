George Clooney demands Joe Biden drop out of Presidential race

George Clooney has hit out Joe Biden's plans to run for President later this year and demanded he step down.

The Oscar-winning star felt compelled to write an open letter after the 81-year-old American President stumbled through a disastrous debate against Donald Trump last month.

Last week, Biden sat down for an interview with George Stephanopoulos which sparked further concerns over his ability to lead.

Confronting scenes that showed Biden struggling to form words on camera, George wrote in the New York Times, "Was he tired? Yes. A cold? Maybe. But our party leaders need to stop telling us that 51 million people didn't see what we just saw."

He continued, "We're all so terrified by the prospect of a second Trump term that we've opted to ignore every warning sign. The George Stephanopoulos interview only reinforced what we saw the week before.

"As Democrats, we collectively hold our breath or turn down the volume whenever we see the president, who we respect, walk off Air Force One or walk back to a mic to answer an unscripted question."

The Argo star went on to express his fear that the Democrats will lose the election as well as their House and Senate majority if Biden is the nominee in November.

He also highlighted it is unfair to criticise Biden for his cognitive abilities considering his advanced age, but claimed others in politics share his concerns.

George concluded his opinion piece by stating that standing down is the only option, writing, "Joe Biden is a hero; he saved democracy in 2020. We need him to do it again in 2024."