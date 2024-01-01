Bette Midler issues urgent plea for Hocus Pocus 3

Bette Midler has issued an urgent plea to Disney to create a third instalment of Hocus Pocus.

The 78-year-old American icon played Winifred 'Winnie' Sanderson in the original 1993 fantasy comedy film and reprised the role in the long-awaited 2022 sequel.

Bette is desperate to play the character a third time but is aware her time is running out.

Opening up to Busy Philipps on the Busy This Week talk show, Bette hinted a third film in the franchise is being discussed and teased, "I haven't seen the script, but I've heard rumblings. But I haven't seen anything."

She then added, "I think if they're gonna, they oughta, because time is not just marching, time is barrel-assing to the finish line. Get us while we're still breathing, I mean, God!"

Kathy Najimy, 67, and Sarah Jessica Parker, 59, play the other Sanderson sisters in the franchise, portraying Mary and Sarah respectively.

Both co-stars have previously revealed they would love to play the witches for a third time.

The trio discussed possible plot lines during a 2022 joint interview with Entertainment Weekly, with Bette saying, "If there was a third one, of course I'd sign on, but I don't know how. I can't imagine what the story would be, but I love Winifred, Sarah, Mary, and our relationship."

She added, "It's good for women. We stick together through hell and high water, but we do cause mayhem, and not many women cause that much mayhem!"