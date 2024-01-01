JoJo Siwa to star in docuseries

A docuseries on the personal and professional life of former child reality star turned TikTok sensation JoJo Siwa is in the works.

The show is being made by the Resilient Content production studio, creator of Dance Moms, the franchise that gave the young artist her start when she was just eight years old, as reported by Forbes.

From 2015 to 2016, Siwa appeared as a dancer on two seasons of the reality television show alongside her mother, Jessalynn Siwa. In 2017 Siwa signed to Nickelodeon.

Dance Moms creator Jeff Collins is creating the docuseries for Sony Pictures Television's nonfiction unit. The show will follow Siwa's "course as an adult pop star, evolving from the beloved child star audiences adored on screen".

Siwa will tell first-person stories in the series. She will "reveal what it's like to be one of the world's most famous 20-year-olds running various businesses, fulfilling a recording deal, and living by herself for the first time," according to the production house.

Siwa has appeared in a handful of TV series over the years, including Dance Moms, Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition, Lip Sync Battle Shorties, The Masked Singer, Dancing with the Stars and Special Forces: World's Toughest Test.

This will be the first show focused solely on her career and personal life.