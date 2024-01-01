NEWS King and Queen's visit to Jersey interrupted by security scare Marco Gandolfi Share with :





A security alert has briefly interrupted King Charles and Queen Camilla's trip to the Channel Island of Jersey.



This comes amid their first official visit to the Chanel Islands since the King took the throne.



The royals were visiting the Jersey Expo event when they were pulled away by royal aides after a small issue of concern was raised.



Footage showed one of the royal entourage speaking to the Queen and gently ushering her away, while she continued to eat an ice cream.



Meanwhile, King Charles was chatting with Matt Taylor, founder of Jersey Sea Salt. Taylor recalled to the Mirror that the monarch was "approached by his protection officer and told he had to leave immediately".



"His security appeared and grabbed me and said, 'He has to go, now.' He didn't seem panicked, but he was quite stern," Taylor told the outlet. "They just ushered him out."



It soon transpired to be a false alarm. The programme of events resumed on Monday after a brief pause, and the royal couple were able to go ahead with their visit.



The security threat, while it turned out to be a false alarm, showed a heightened level of sensitivity following the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania on Sunday.



Officials at Buckingham Palace have so far declined to comment.

