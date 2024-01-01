NEWS Charlize Theron shares rare insight into family life Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Charlize Theron has opened a dance studio - to the joy of her daughters.



The 48-year-old Oscar-winning star is a mum-of-two and now also the owner of The Six Compound - a new dance studio located in the Burbank neighbourhood of Los Angeles.



Speaking to Extra about her new venture, Charlize shared her excitement about the new complex, and revealed her daughters share her love for dance.



She said, "I was a dancer. Didn't want to, like, push my kids into any direction. So, they really found this through their peers and they both ended up, of course, like the irony of it, right? They both end up loving it. So, we've been kind of on this dance mom's circle for a while."



She continued, "I just really appreciate these institutions that are creating ecosystems that I think are just great for young people. Obviously, I am a true believer that the art of dance is real true storytelling, and so I'm really hoping we can create a space that thinks about that at the forefront and try and celebrate and facilitate that by providing the right teachers and, I don't know, just let kids dream.



"Just have them have a place where they can do crazy stuff and fall on their faces and then succeed, stuff like that."



Sharing a rare insight into her family life, Charlize went on to share the top piece of advice she has given her daughters.



She explained, "It's incredibly moving when your kids find something that they love. I always say to them every day, 'If you can find things in your life that don't feel like work, you're going to be the happiest person.' That's the only thing I can really share from my own personal experience."



Charlize adopted her first child, Jackson, in 2012 and her second, August, in 2015.



The Mad Max: Fury Road previously opened up to the Daily Mail about accepting Jackson's realisation of being transgender, saying in 2019, "She looked at me when she was three years old and said: 'I am not a boy!' So there you go."

