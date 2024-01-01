NEWS Matt Damon caught in Greek bar bomb scare Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Matt Damon was caught up in a bomb scare while on holiday in Greece at the weekend.



The 53-year-old Oscar-winning star has been enjoying vacation time on the island of Mykonos with his wife, Luciana Barroso.



However, panic erupted on the Island on Saturday after four beach bars were targeted by anonymous troublemakers who claimed to have placed bombs on site.



The Daily Mail reports that Mykonos Police Sub-Directorate took "immediate action" after receiving an "anonymous email" claiming bombs had been left at four bars.



One bar worker told Greek news outlet Protothema, "Upon receiving notification from the police, we promptly reduced the music and calmly guided our guests to safety. It was a challenging situation, but we managed to maintain order."



Footage on social media showed Matt among the estimated 4,000 holidaymakers being evacuated from one of the four bars.



While reports have stated locals and holidaymakers remained calm after police instructed the venues to evacuate, the sudden mass exit of patrons prompted extensive traffic jams which affected half the island.



The Daily Mail added in their report, "Local police later confirmed the threat was a hoax."



Matt, his wife Luciana, and their children are reported to have been vacationing in the Paraga area of Mykonos - which is one of the most popular holiday destination spots for tourists on the sun-soaked island.

