NEWS Jamie Lee Curtis applauds Donald Trump shooting photographer Marco Gandolfi Share with :





Jamie Lee Curtis has applauded the photographer who captured the moment Donald Trump celebrated surviving an assassination attempt.



The Oscar-winning star is astonished by the instantly iconic image of Trump standing, his ear bleeding, surrounded by Secret Service agents, with his clenched fist in the air, taken by Doug Mills.



Comparing the striking image with other key moments from history that were captured on camera, the star argued photojournalists don't get the recognition they deserve.



Sharing a grab of the image via Instagram, the Halloween star wrote, "Throughout history, at least recorded history, photographic images have changed the course of our lives.



"The young Jewish boy, with his hands held high in the Warsaw ghetto, the young Vietnamese girl burned by napalm, the harrowing images from the assassinations of President Kennedy, Martin Luther King, Robert Kennedy, the January 6th insurrection and most recently the image of Noa Argamani at the music festival in Israel.



"I've been privileged to get to know so many photo journalists who bring us images that are hard to see, but are even harder to unsee, which often bring about tectonic political change."



Addressing the image in question, the actress continued, "The image that Doug Mills from the New York Times @nytimes took yesterday at the attempted assassination of Donald Trump, will be the galvanising image of this political campaign and our collective history.



"The work of a photo journalist is often undervalued and their work is part of the required aspects of public life, but it's times like this, where the art of the photographer and the reality of the moment, combine to make an image that will change history."



On Saturday, former president Trump narrowly avoided being assassinated at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, was shot dead by a member of the Security Service, but not before he injured the 2024 presidential hopeful and killed 50-year-old Republican supporter Corey Comperatore.



Discussing the attempt on his life on Sunday, Trump told the New York Post, "I'm not supposed to be here, I'm supposed to be dead."

