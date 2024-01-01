Nicolas Cage's son arrested for assault on mum

Nicolas Cage's son Weston Cage Coppola has been arrested on a felony warrant amid an alleged mental health crisis.

Cage Coppola was arrested by Los Angeles police and taken into custody on Wednesday 10 July for an alleged incident that took place in April. His bail was set at $150,000 and he was released on bond.

While details about the incident are sketchy, his mother, Christina Fulton, sustained injuries to her face after Cage Coppola's friends called her to help him during a mental health crisis.

Fulton was seen in Los Angeles around the time of the incident with a black eye and bruising to her face.

Fulton shared a statement about the incident, as reported by People.

"On Sunday, April 28, I was reached out to by several of Weston's best friends for assistance because they were experiencing Weston in a mental-health crisis," The Doors actor revealed. "Upon my arrival, I was met by my son who clearly was in a state of a mental health breakdown, which in turn became a horrific experience."

She added, "I have always supported helping my son with his mental health struggles. I am doing all I can to get him the continued support he needs."

Cage Coppola is one of Cage's three children. The National Treasure star is also dad to Kal-El Coppola, 18, with his third wife, Alice Kim; and one-year-old daughter August Francesca Coppola Cage whom he shares with his current and fifth wife, Riko Shibata.

Nicolas Cage was born Nicolas Kim Coppola. He is the nephew of director Francis Ford Coppola.