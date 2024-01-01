NEWS Robert Downey Jr. almost played different Marvel character Newsdesk Share with :





Jon Favreau has revealed Robert Downey Jr. almost played a different character in a Marvel movie.



The Oscar-winning actor starred as billionaire engineer Tony Stark aka Iron Man in several movies, including his debut in 2008's Iron Man. However, Marvel bosses initially considered the star for a villainous role after Downey Jr. auditioned for 2005's Fantastic Four.



"I remember you had all met with him already for like Doctor Doom or something on another project," Iron Man director Jon Favreau recalled in a conversation with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige, according to Deadline. "I think he had come through on maybe Fantastic Four, so everybody sort of knew who he was."



Julian McMahon went on to play the role of Doctor Doom in the MCU movie.



During the interview, Favreau also described Downey Jr. as the "piece of the puzzle that made it all work" after he was cast as Iron Man.



The star revealed that once Downey Jr. was onboard, other big names were keen to sign up too.



"I remember sitting down with the guy, and I was like, 'He's got that spark in him in his eye and he's ready,'" Favreau shared. "That's when we were in your office, and we were pointing to his headshot, saying, 'We got to try to figure this out.'"

