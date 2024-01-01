NEWS Emma Roberts engaged to Cody John Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Roberts has rushed to announce she is engaged to Cody John after two years of dating.



The 33-year-old actress confirmed her relationship with Cody in August of 2022 and on Tuesday announced they are taking their romance to the next level.



Taking to Instagram, the Scream Queens star, who is the niece of Julia Roberts, shared a beaming photograph of herself with her arms around her husband-to-be and showing off a diamond ring on her finger.



She captioned the image, writing, "putting this here before my mom tells everyone" alongside a red heart emoji.



The image sparked an avalanche of excitement from her social media followers who flocked to congratulate her on the happy news.



Emma and Cody have kept their relationship largely out of the spotlight, and have only made rare public comments about their love.



Asked by People earlier this week when was the last time she shed tears, Emma painted a romantic image of being comforted by her now fiancé while watching an emotional scene in a movie.



She told the outlet, "I watched the movie The Iron Claw with my boyfriend, and the two of us were sobbing. It was just a disaster of crying and then laughing at each other for crying, which made us cry even harder."



And in March last year, Emma took to social media to share photos of Cody while marking his birthday, writing via Instagram at the time, "happy birthday sheesh."



The future husband and wife were reportedly introduced by a mutual friend and subsequently fell for each other.

