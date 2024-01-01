NEWS Kerry Washington misses TV show premiere after testing positive for Covid-19 Newsdesk Share with :





Kerry Washington has been forced to skip the premiere of her new TV show due to testing positive for Covid-19.



The actress had been due to walk the red carpet for the debut of the second series of UnPrisoned at an event in New York City on Tuesday.



However, Kerry took to Instagram just hours before she was scheduled to attend the premiere to announce that she would be skipping the party as she was unwell with the virus.



"Soooooooooo I have COVID and I won't be able to make it to the @unprisonedhulu season 2 premiere tonight in NYC. I'm not sure what's worse right now, being sick with COVID or being sick with FOMO (fear of missing out)," she wrote alongside a photo of herself sitting next to a bowl of popcorn and glass of cranberry juice. "I love our Unprisoned family so much and I am INSANELY proud of and EXCITED about Season 2! I cannot believe I'm not there tonight to celebrate our amazing cast & crew! But after shedding waaaay too many tears, I decided to gather everything I need for a legitimate watch party (except its cranberry juice because it's very high in vit C! ) and I guess I'll be watching it on HULU tomorrow with YOU! YAY!!!!! I know you're going to loooooooove it!"



Kerry, who plays family and marriage therapist Paige Alexander in UnPrisoned, concluded the post with the hastag, "#TryingToStayPositiveWhileWaitingToBeNegative."



In response to the post, many of the star's celebrity friends offered supportive messages.



"Get well sis. WE GOT YOU," wrote actress Taraji P. Henson, while director Paul Feig added: "So sorry!!! Get better soon!!"

Season two of UnPrisoned begins streaming via Hulu on Wednesday.

