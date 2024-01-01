Kim Kardashian hopes to 'guide' Gypsy Rose Blanchard to 'help people'

Kim Kardashian has opened up about meeting Gypsy Rose Blanchard to discuss prison reform.

During Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, the reality star and fashion mogul met with Gypsy in New Orleans to discuss prison reform.

Gypsy reached out to Kim months after she was released from prison in December after serving more than eight years for the 2015 murder of her mother Dee Dee Blanchard.

In a confessional during the episode, Kim explained that Gypsy and her then-boyfriend Nick Godejohn were charged with the killing of Dee Dee, who had subjected Gypsy to years of emotional and physical abuse.

Gypsy's case attracted widespread attention when it was revealed that Dee Dee had forced her to feign serious illness and subjected her to unnecessary medical procedures.

"How sick must you be as a mother that you would let your child have surgery for your own gain," Kim, 43, questioned.

Before meeting Gypsy, Kim noted that the 32-year-old could "be really impactful with the youth and abuse... I heard she wants to get in (prison reform) and I can guide her (with) exactly where to go and how she can help."

During their meeting, Gypsy praised Kim for being open to meeting with her.

"I give you massive kudos right now because I think a lot of people are afraid of touching me as a topic, because I'm too controversial," Gypsy said, adding that she is "blessed to be given a second chance".

In a confessional, the Skims founder shared that she wanted to "guide" Gypsy to "help people".

"When Gypsy posted that she wanted to get into reform work and she wanted to connect, I really wanted to guide her to use her platform to really help people," she said. "I know it's a controversial subject when people want to help people that were involved in something so violent but I do believe people should have second chances in life and I take her entire background into consideration - it's really crazy not to."

After Gypsy opened up about the lack of therapy programmes in prison, Kim offered to introduce her to her team to help "change the way the system operates".