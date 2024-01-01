NEWS Jennifer Lopez spends wedding anniversary with manager Newsdesk Share with :





Jennifer Lopez has spent her second wedding anniversary apart from husband Ben Affleck.



The singer was seen driving around the Hamptons with her longtime manager, Benny Medina, instead of with her husband.



Jennifer, 54, was a passenger in the vintage Mercedes-Benz convertible as the pair cruised around the luxury community.



Meanwhile Ben, 51, was still in Los Angeles for work, and was seen arriving at his office wearing a grey suit. On Tuesday, he was spotted once again without his wedding ring.



Spending the day apart adds fuel to the rumours that the celebrity couple are having marital issues.



The pair haven't been seen publicly together for a month. They spent the Fourth of July weekend separately as Jennifer celebrated in the Hamptons with her family and friends, while Ben remained in Los Angeles.



However, Jennifer was seen with her stepdaughter, Violet Affleck last weekend. The Let's Get Loud singer was seen hugging the 18-year-old at a restaurant, and they also spent time together at the East Hampton Antiques & Design Show.



Sources have told Page Six that the celebrity couple's marriage has been over since March, but rumours of a rift between the couple started in May after Jennifer attended the Met Ball without her husband.



The pair recently put their their Beverly Hills mansion on the market for $68 million. (£52.4 million)



The couple married on 16 July 2022 at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas. The following month they had a bigger ceremony n Georgia where they said vows in front of their friends and family.

