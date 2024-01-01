Kim Kardashian reveals horror injury that was 'more painful than childbirth'

Kim Kardashian has revealed a horror injury left her in agonising pain which she found more intolerable "than childbirth".

The 43-year-old mum-of-four features in the hit reality show The Kardashians and a teaser for next week's episode showed the star being assessed by a doctor after suffering an injury.

In February, fans were confused to see Kim sporting heavy bandages on two of her fingers, and it now appears the mystery will be uncovered to reveal she sliced the tips off.

Teaser footage showed bloodied stumps at the tips of Kim's hand while a doctor told her, "Oh, it looks great."

An alarmed Kim then replied in disbelief, "You think that looks great?"

While confessional-style footage showed her revealing, "The, like, tip broke off. It was like, more painful than childbirth."

Fans will have to wait to get the full explanation of exactly what happened to the star as the next episode of The Kardashians airs via Hulu and Disney+ next Thursday.

Kim shares four children with ex-husband Kanye West, having given birth to daughter North, 11, and son Saint, eight, while also welcoming daughter Chicago, six, and son Psalm, five, via a surrogate.

Kim previously explained how she battled dangerous health conditions while expecting North and Saint before being told it would be too dangerous for her to carry further children herself.

She said in an online video for Skims in 2019, "I'm so thankful for my beautiful kids, no matter how they came to me - they came to me. I'm so thankful for surrogates... I would have gone through the same pain and back for the result of having my babies. It was all worth it."