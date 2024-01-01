NEWS Ryan Reynolds admits watching Deadpool & Wolverine with underage son Newsdesk Share with :





Ryan Reynolds has confessed to watching his new film Deadpool & Wolverine with his underage son.



The 47-year-old Canadian actor, who is married to Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively, is a father of four - including nine-year-old son James.



The Hollywood star will be seen reprising his superhero role as Wade Wilson, aka Deadpool, in Marvel's latest blockbuster this month.



Speaking to The New York Times, Ryan revealed he sat down to watch the explicit, R Rated film with his young son.



He said, "Well, I'm not saying that other people should do this, but my 9-year-old watched the movie with me and my mom, who's in her late 70s, and it was just one of the best moments of this whole experience for me."



He continued, "Both of them were laughing their guts out, were feeling the emotion where I most desperately hoped people would be."



Ryan went on to share his joy at the fact he was able to make the upcoming superhero film alongside Hugh Jackman, who returns as Wolverine.



He gushed, "In terms of the emotion, I've waited forever to do a movie with this guy, and I think he's waited a long time to do something like this with me, so there are scenes where it's pretty hard to distinguish between Wade Wilson talking to Logan and Ryan talking to Hugh."



He added, "I love that. I get goosebumps even just talking about it. That's the kind of stuff that I will carry with me till my inevitable death."



Ryan has been married to Blake, 36, since 2012 and together they share James as well as daughters Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth baby, born in February 2023, whose name they have not yet revealed.

