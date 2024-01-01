NEWS Viggo Mortensen explains why he hasn't appeared in franchises since Lord of the Rings Newsdesk Share with :





Viggo Mortensen hasn't starred in a Hollywood franchise since The Lord of the Rings because he finds they're not usually written very well.



The Eastern Promises actor hasn't signed up for another Hollywood franchise since he played Aragorn in Peter Jackson's trilogy between 2001 and 2003.



He explained to Vanity Fair that he hasn't been actively avoiding franchises for the past 20 years - he just hasn't been impressed by the scripts that have come his way.



"If somebody came to me with X movie, the third part or the ninth part, and I thought it was a great character and I wanted to play that character and I thought I had something to contribute, I'd do it," he stated. "I'm not against it. But they're not usually that good. I mean, to me, they're not usually that well-written. They're kind of predictable. I mean, of course there's always the issue of if I run out of money."



The 65-year-old added that his decision-making always comes down to story and character.



"I don't really look for or avoid any kind of genre or any size budget. I just look for interesting stories," Mortensen continued. "It doesn't matter to me what the genre is or what the budget is or who's making them. I would never do a movie just because so-and-so is directing it. It has to be about the story. And if I think I'm right for the character, that always comes first."



In May, it was announced that a new Lord of the Rings film series is in the works, beginning with The Hunt for Gollum in 2026. The film will be directed by and star Andy Serkis and be produced by Jackson.



Mortensen previously told The Hollywood Reporter last month that he wasn't sure if he would return as Aragorn for the upcoming film.



"I haven't read a script. So I don't know," he shared. "The script is the most important thing to me unless I'm broke, I have no money and I'm lucky to get any job. So it depends."

