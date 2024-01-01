NEWS Charlize Theron 'trying to connect' with Anya Taylor-Joy to discuss Furiosa Newsdesk Share with :





Charlize Theron has been "trying to connect" with Anya Taylor-Joy to discuss her film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga.



In Furiosa, a prequel to 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, Taylor-Joy played a younger version of Theron's character Imperator Furiosa.



During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the South African actress confirmed she had seen Furiosa, which was released in late May, and revealed that she was keen to connect with her successor to talk about their experiences.



When asked if they had spoken during the making of Furiosa or since its release, Theron replied, "No, we've really been trying to connect. It's been one of those - we can actually make a comedy out of it. We keep running into each other and in places when we don't have time to really talk to each other, so we're constantly like, 'Oh my god, OK, let's get together!' And then life takes over. But it will happen when it's right."



Giving her verdict on the film, the Oscar-winning actress said, "It's amazing, it's a beautiful film."



Taylor-Joy told The New York Times during the publicity tour for Furiosa in May that she and Theron needed a proper debrief.



"There's not everyone in the world that has made a Mad Max movie, and I swear to God, everyone that I've met that has, there's a look in our eyes: We know. There's an immediate kinship of like, 'OK, hey, I see you,'" she shared. "We saw each other very, very briefly at the Oscars, and she's wonderful. But we are due a sit-down, hash-it-out dinner."



Theron famously clashed with her co-star Tom Hardy on the set of Mad Max: Fury Road, while Taylor-Joy has hinted that she also endured challenges while making Furiosa. She has yet to speak publicity about them, telling the outlet she might eventually divulge them "in 20 years".

