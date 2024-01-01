NEWS Rita Ora reveals Brandy gave her advice on Descendants: The Rise of Red Newsdesk Share with :





Rita Ora has revealed Brandy told her to stop apologising while they were filming Descendants: The Rise of Red.



The singers play rival monarchs in the fourth instalment of the musical fantasy franchise about the children of iconic Disney characters.



Ora portrays the ruthless Queen of Hearts, mother of Red, and has admitted she was so star struck by Brandy she kept apologising after their characters had clashed during one particular scene.



"Every scene after that, I would be like, 'I'm so sorry, I don't mean it,'" Ora told Entertainment Weekly. "And Brandy's like, 'Can you stop? You are in character, do what you need o do.' And I was like, 'But just remember, I love you!' And then we'd get back into it. It was great."



Ora has revealed she was a huge fan of Brandy's music when she was growing up.



The star still can't believe she had the opportunity to work with her idol on Descendants: The Rise of Red.



"Oh my gosh, it's crazy - I did a movie with Brandy!" Ora laughed. "I mean, I love her so much. I loved her music growing up."



She added, "And watching her Cinderella with Whitney Houston was so iconic for so many reasons. It made me believe in myself - like, 'Oh my goodness, I can do this too.'"



Descendants: The Rise of Red is available to stream now on Disney+.

