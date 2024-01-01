NEWS Jennie Garth pays tribute to 'courageous' Shannen Doherty Newsdesk Share with :





Jennie Garth has paid tribute to her late Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Shannen Doherty.



Doherty died at her home in Malibu, California on Saturday following a long battle with cancer. She was 53.



Following the sad news, Garth took to Instagram on Sunday to post two photos of herself and her friend. In the accompanying caption, the actress described Doherty, who played Brenda Walsh on the '90s drama, as "courageous" and "passionate".



"I am still processing my tremendous grief over the loss of my long time friend Shannen, the woman I have often described as one of the strongest people I have ever known. Our connection was real and honest," Garth, who portrayed Kelly Taylor, wrote. "We were so often pitted against each other but none of that reflected the truth of our real relationship which was one built on mutual respect and admiration. She was courageous, passionate, determined and very loving and generous. I will miss her and will always honor her deeply in my heart and in my memories. My heart breaks for her family and (pet dog) Bowie and all the people who loved her."



Meanwhile, fellow Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star Tori Spelling also posted a photo of herself and Shannen but admitted that she was still struggling with the news.



"I don't have outward words yet...but WE knew and that's what matters," the actress, who played Donna Martin in the popular show, commented.



Several of Doherty's colleagues from her time on the TV show Charmed shared tributes too.



Rose McGowan, who played Paige Matthews on the supernatural drama, declared that Doherty had the "heart of a lion".



"Passion for craft is often mislabeled as trouble. Shannen was passion. I met her in the 90s and was awed. Getting to really know her later in life, a beautiful gift. This woman fought to live. Shannen knew how to be a star because she was one since childhood. Her work ethic inspiring to the end," she wrote. "Shannen's great love for directing, for acting, Holly (Marie Combs), her friends, her parents, dog and her beloved fans was legendary. Our lives had been intertwined in a unique way. We laughed at dark forces who wanted us to hate each other, instead we chose love and respect. A soft-hearted bada*s as there ever was. A force of energy that will live forever in hearts. May angels and God carry her to the holy kingdom where she is healthy, young and wild forever. Rest now warrior, we will never forget you dear sister."



In addition, Brian Krause - known for his role as Leo Wyatt on Charmed - shared a snap of himself and Doherty on set.

"You showed me what strength is. You taught me to be fearless and live with purpose. To know your value and stick to your determinations. Forever loved!" he stated. "Truly heartbroken."



And Ted King, who played Andy Trudeau on the first season of Charmed, recalled how thrilled he was to play the love interest of Doherty's character.



"We created a special television couple for the ages. My heart goes out to your family. Rest in peace Shannen, rest in peace," he added.

