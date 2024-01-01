NEWS Suki Waterhouse doesn't have the 'mental capacity to care' about online trolls Newsdesk Share with :





Suki Waterhouse doesn't have the "mental capacity to care" about what trolls say about her online.



The British singer and actress has revealed that the older she gets, the less she cares about what people say about her online.



"There's this really strange magic in the binary of going online and reading that loads of people think you look really f**king ugly today," Suki, 32, told British Vogue in a recent interview. "And then also being able to go online and being able to read this beautiful analysis of a song and what it did for someone."



The Daisy Jones & The Six star noted that since entering her 30s and becoming a mum, she doesn't have "the mental capacity to care" about what people say online.



Suki, who welcomed her first child with fiancé Robert Pattinson in March, said, "Now I have this anchor. And I'm so happy all the time to go home and see her little gummy smile."



Elsewhere in the interview, the Supersad singer described early motherhood as "shocking in every way", explaining that she didn't realise she would have to breastfeed her daughter "every two hours".



"I was alarmed in the hospital when they kept waking me up. I was like, 'Excuse me? Is this what this entails?'" she recalled.

Suki began dating the Twilight star in 2018.

