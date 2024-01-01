NEWS Daisy Edgar-Jones is addicted to stunts Newsdesk Share with :





The 26-year-old actress - who shot to fame in 'Normal People' - had to perform a number of stunts in her latest blockbuster 'Twisters' and admitted she can't wait to do more in future projects.



She told The Hollywood Reporter: "It was so stunt heavy and I’d never done really proper stunts, so I was so curious to see how they were going to achieve a lot of the action sequences but I’m a bit addicted now, I’ve got the bug. It was so much fun. I mean we had a phenomenal stunt department who really just helped to immerse us in it, also keep us safe. Most of the stunts were sort of being battered by wind, rain and debris so it was definitely an interesting filming experience."



Bill Paxton starred in the original 'Twister' movie with Helen Hunt in 1996 and his son James Paxton has a cameo in the new film, to pay tribute to his late father who passed away in 2017.



He said: "I just couldn’t help but think about Dad and what he would say, what he would think. He wanted to be a part of a sequel and he saw how special this franchise is and can be just in terms of making something eventful for people to go see in the theatres — something topical and important as well but also fun, a real return to classic blockbusters.



"“I thought about it and I wanted to do something that was just representative of Dad’s spirit and be a conduit for that because I just want to honour him and the fans. This one is for him; I’ve been acting for 10 years professionally and I’ve a lead role in a western coming out later this year, but this one was for him.”

