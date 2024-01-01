NEWS Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie reunite for The Simple Life reboot Newsdesk Share with :





Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie have reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Simple Life.



The two women, who first starred in the hit reality show together in their early twenties, have started recording some new episodes.



"Hey guys, just got home from shooting with Nicole," Paris confirmed in a social media video. "As some of you may know, we are doing a reunion special to celebrate 20 years of our show. It's been so much fun and we're planning something very, very special and I thought the best place to find the people that I would want to be a part of this is here."



She continued, "That show was so special. The best memories ever. It's such a huge part of our life and we love our fans so much so we wanted you guys to be a part of this."



To celebrate the filming of the Simple Life 20th Anniversary, Paris, 43, asked fans to share their favourite moments from the original show which ran from 2003 to 2007.



Paris recently told how Nicole, 42, "has been my best friend since we're two years old," adding "every memory that I have is with her."



Both women are now married and have children.



Paris is mum to son Phoenix, 18 months, and daughter London, eight months, while Nicole is mum to daughter Harlow, 16, and son Sparrow, 13.

