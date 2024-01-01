NEWS Rebel Wilson's movie The Deb gets premiere date amidst lawsuit Newsdesk Share with :





Rebel Wilson's movie The Deb has a premiere date despite its producers taking legal action against her.



The Australian comedian had claimed producers were trying to delay the film's debut, however it is now confirmed to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September.



"Beyond grateful that The Deb will be shared with audiences in Toronto this September!" Rebel, 44, wrote in an Instagram post.



"Thank you TIFF for the selection of a film so close to my heart, a film I've fought to make as a first time female director - to the cast and crew, and to my awesome fans, thank you for your continued love and support!



"Let's go to Toronto!!"



Rebel is currently being sued by The Deb's producers Amanda Ghost and Gregor Cameron, and executive producer Vince Holden, after she published an Instagram video last week alleging they had attempted to stall the release of The Deb.



Labelling her former colleagues "vile and disgusting", Rebel accused them of "bad behaviour" on the set of the movie.



The three responded with a defamation lawsuit against Rebel, claiming she, "has a history of fabricating false and malicious lies to hide her own lack of professionalism and advance her own self-interest".



Rebel later took to her Instagram account to hit back at the producers' claims.



"It's not defamation if it's the TRUTH (those 'producers' who I mentioned in my last post have just filed a defamation suit against me..." she wrote.



"Let our cool movie play at Toronto and stop messing about with a rubbish defamation suit against me!"

