Angelina Jolie asks Brad Pitt to 'end the fighting' and drop lawsuit

Angelina Jolie has asked Brad Pitt to "end the fighting" and drop his lawsuit over their winery.



The former couple has been engaged in a series of hard-fought court battles since their 2016 divorce, and now Angelina wants Brad to drop the rope.



The issue currently under litigation centres around Angelina's 2022 sale of her shares of their French winery, Chateau Miraval.



Brad, 60, argued Angelina, 49, was not entitled to offload her stake without his approval. Angelina then countered that Brad and his business associates had "looted" the business and had engaged in "stripping" Miraval of its assets.



This week, Jolie's legal representative Paul Murphy released a statement asking Brad to withdraw his lawsuit in hopes the pair can move on with their lives.



Brad, the statement argued, "has control of all the properties the couple shared as well as control of the business, but still he demands more, and is suing Angelina for $67 million (£51 million) plus punitive damages."



The statement, provided to Page Six, went on to allege Brad's intention was to "punish and control" Angelina.



"In doing so, Pitt placed squarely at issue why he tried to punish and control Angelina by demanding a newly expanded NDA to cover his personal misconduct and abuse. Those actions are central to these proceedings. We are not at all surprised Mr. Pitt is afraid to turn over the documents demonstrating these facts," the statement said.



"While Angelina again asks Mr. Pitt to end the fighting and finally put their family on a clear path toward healing, unless Mr. Pitt withdraws his lawsuit, Angelina has no choice but to obtain the evidence necessary to prove his allegations wrong."

