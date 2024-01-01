NEWS 24 movie in the works Newsdesk Share with :





A film adaptation of the TV series 24 is reportedly in development.



Imagine Entertainment and 20th Century Studios are reportedly working on a film continuation of the popular TV series, which starred Kiefer Sutherland as counter-terrorist federal agent Jack Bauer.



Imagine's co-founder Brian Grazer teased the project during an interview on MSNBC's Squawk Box last month.



"Imagine has always played in that zone where there is that high probability chance that it will be successful in movie theatres," he said. "It's great for us, because we've built, over 30 years, over 100 different products and brands, whether it's Backdraft, which I'm now going to do today with Glen Powell, or whether it's 24, a movie that we're going to do in a very interesting way with Disney and Fox."



He added that developing "already established" intellectual property (IP) with "a high level of awareness" from the late '90s and 2000s has become "very important" because studios and streaming services are even more "risk averse" than they used to be.



The original TV show aired between 2001 and 2010 before returning for the 12-episode season, Live Another Day, in 2014. Each series depicted 24 hours in real-time.



A movie, 24: Redemption, was previously released on TV between seasons six and seven in 2008.



According to Variety, it is not known if Sutherland, 57, will return as Jack Bauer for the new film.

