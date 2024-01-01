NEWS Kim Kardashian reveals son has vitiligo Newsdesk Share with :





Kim Kardashian has revealed that her son has been diagnosed with vitiligo.



While opening up about her struggle with psoriasis during an appearance on the She MD podcast this week, the reality star revealed that one of her sons has "mild" vitiligo.



"It came from my mom, went to me ... and I passed it on in a different form to my son, who has vitiligo very mildly," Kim said, adding that her son's condition is now "under control".



Vitiligo is a condition in which pale patches develop on the skin due to a lack of melanin.



the 43-year-old continued, "I didn't know anything about it, but having to learn about it and figuring out where it came from and that it's hereditary and just learning more and being able to share that (has been a blessing)."



The Kardashians star - who has two sons, Saint, eight, and Psalm, five, with ex-husband Kanye West - has not revealed which of the boys has been diagnosed with the condition.



Kim and the Donda rapper also have daughters North, 11, and Chicago, six.



The Skims founder then shared that she has been struggling with psoriasis for several years.



"I'll do anything," she said of treating the condition. "I've tried ... special herbs, the holistic way, a celery juice diet for six weeks, every topical cream, every soap from natural to unnatural."



Kim added that she previously treated the psoriasis with a cortisone injection, but it came back after five years and the injection hasn't worked since.

