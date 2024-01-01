NEWS Anna Faris shares The House Bunny sequel plans Newsdesk Share with :





Anna Faris has teased a sequel to The House Bunny and has a hilarious idea for the plot.



In the original film, the 47-year-old comedy actress played Shelley Darlingson - a Playboy playmate who moves into a university sorority after being forced out of the Playboy mansion.



The original film co-stars two-time Oscar winner Emma Stone, 2 Broke Girls star Kat Dennings, and Fargo actor Colin Hanks.



Pitching her idea for a long-awaited sequel, Anna told People, "For a while, I was like, Shelley should be a bad country singer, and then I was thinking, no, she should be a CIA interrogator."



She continued, "Her skill is disarming people because she is perceived, and she is, as so open and nonjudgmental. So I was imagining Shelley saying, 'Oh, what do I do for work? I'm a CIA interrogator.' Let's write a script. I would love that."



While the original film helped boost Anna's career, she thinks back fondly of the way she bonded with her cast and played a character that was not stereotypical.



She gushed, "Fundamentally, career stuff aside, playing a character that had so much compassion and lack of judgment, a character who really led with her heart... it sounds really corny, but I think it made me feel like it was easier to make friends in a weird way."



She added, "(I) loved playing a character who was not competitive with other people, and who was really wonderful. That made me want to lead my life with compliments. It felt like kind of a way to combat jealous feelings."

