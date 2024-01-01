NEWS Priscilla Presley sues former business associates for financial abuse Newsdesk Share with :





Priscilla Presley is suing four of her former business associates for financial abuse.



Elvis' ex-wife has claimed the group has conned her out of more than $1 million (£770,000).



She's suing them for financial elder abuse and fraud, according to documents filed in Los Angeles on Thursday and obtained by Rolling Stone.



The defendants include Florida-based memorabilia auctioneer Brigitte Kruse, who Presley claims forced her into "a form of indentured servitude, where (she) was forced to work so that they could receive the lion's share of any revenue that she was able to earn in the future."



The documents describe Kruse as a "con-artist and pathological liar" who "fraudulently induced" the 79-year-old into signing contracts that gave the defendants 80 percent of her income.



"This action arises out of a meticulously planned and abhorrent scheme by the defendants in this action to prey on an older woman by gaining her trust, isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her - personally and financially - while their real goal was to drain her of every last penny she had," read the lawsuit.



The documents maintain that Kruse "quickly immersed herself in Presley's life," after meeting her in 2021, "often sending her multiple text messages a day, and telling her how much she loved her and admired her."



She claims that Kruse convinced her that her former advisors were "either deceitful or incompetent" before fabricating reasons for "massive payments they made to themselves from Presley's bank accounts."



She is asking for general damages of at least $1 million (£770,000) as well as punitive damages and attorney's fees. She is also asking for all "fraudulently-induced agreements" to be rescinded so she can regain control of her accounts.

