NEWS Catherine, Princess of Wales issues new statement Newsdesk Share with :





Catherine, Princess of Wales has issued a new statement amidst her ongoing cancer treatment.



She hailed the "power of nature" in supporting "wellbeing" after a visit to the Natural History Museum and its new gardens.



"I am hugely supportive of the Museum's commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world," the 42-year-old wrote on Instagram.



"I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy. I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."



The London museum has opened a free-to-visit "outdoor gallery" as well as a "living laboratory" to support nature recovery in the face of climate change.



Catherine is continuing preventative chemotherapy for an unnamed cancer.



She has only undertaken two other public engagements since January; the Trooping of the Colour parade in June and the second on Sunday, when she presented the Wimbledon men's final trophy to defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, and watched the match with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and sister, Pippa Middleton.



Last month she released a statement updating people on her progress. "As anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days," she wrote. "I am learning how to be patient, especially with uncertainty. Taking each day as it comes, listening to my body, and allowing myself to take this much-needed time to heal."

