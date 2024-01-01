Pete Davidson's reckless driving case dismissed

Pete Davidson's reckless driving case has been dismissed.

The comedian and actor's reckless driving case was dismissed by a California judge after he completed a pre-trial programme.

Pete completed 50 hours of community service as well as a safe driving course and a Mothers Against Drunk Driving victim impact programme, all of which were required by the court.

According to Rolling Stone, the judge dismissed the case after the former Saturday Night Live star completed the programme six months ahead of schedule.

On 4 March last year, the 30-year-old crashed his car into a Beverly Hills home while driving at "high speed" with his then-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders.

According to police, the Bupkis star lost control of the Mercedes and hit a fire hydrant before crashing into the side of a house.

Pete was officially charged with reckless driving three months later in June 2023.

A 16-year-old was in the house at the time of the crash, but no one was injured and the homeowners told TMZ that they didn't intend to take legal action against the comedian.

The accident took place just hours after The King of Staten Island star presented the Kids' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.