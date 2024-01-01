Tom Sandoval retracts legal claim against Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval has retracted his legal claim against his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix.

The Vanderpump Rules star asserted his lawsuit had been unintentionally launched and he had been misled by his lawyer.

Tom, 40, had previously filed a claim against his ex-girlfriend, alleging Ariana, 39, had "obtained access" to his phone, found compromising videos of him and his affair partner Rachel Leviss, 29, and then, without his "authorization or permission", distributed them.

Now, following a furious reaction from fans and colleagues, Tom has withdrawn the filing, claiming he failed to fully understand what he was agreeing to when his lawyer initially proposed the suit.

"Late Tuesday afternoon, my attorney... whose advice I trusted, called me about the Cross-Complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana," Tom wrote in an Instagram post.

"He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it."

Tom went on to admit he did not ask for further clarification from his legal team.

"I should've done more of my due diligence on the matter," he wrote. "In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I had no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the Cross-Complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives."