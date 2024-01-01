Kate Hudson and Matthew McConaughey don't wear deodorant: 'We're au naturels'

Kate Hudson has confirmed neither she nor Matthew McConaughey wear deodorant.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that aired on Wednesday, the actress was asked about the long-standing rumour suggesting her co-star and friend isn't a fan of using deodorant products.

"Was that old urban legend true that you forced Matthew McConaughey to wear deodorant while filming Fool's Gold?" host Andy asked, referring to Kate and Matthew's 2008 movie.

In response, the star confirmed the speculation was true.

"No. He doesn't wear deodorant - and by the way, I don't either," she divulged.

Kate went on to joke that she could smell Matthew "from a mile (away)" on the set of Fool's Gold and that "they got so close" while filming the romantic comedy action flick.

"We're au naturels," the 45-year-old laughed.

Kate didn't detail why she doesn't like to use deodorant.

Meanwhile, Matthew doesn't appear to be a fan of sweat-masking products at all.

"A man should smell like a man. I haven't worn deodorant in 20 years," he said in his People Sexiest Man Alive cover story back in 2005.

And in a 2021 interview for Australia's Kyle and Jackie O Show, Matthew revealed that he doesn't use aftershave but wears his own "homemade concoctions".

"You knew I was a mixologist, didn't you?" he continued, before refusing to reveal his secret list of ingredients: "I couldn't dare say that out loud."