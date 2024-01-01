Christopher Reeve's son Will confirms cameo in new Superman movie

Christopher Reeve's son Will has confirmed he has a cameo in the new Superman movie.

Christopher Reeve played Superman in four films from 1978 to 1987, and now his son is honouring his iconic role by starring in the new film.

"I know the folks making the film, and they've been so kind to me and my family, and I had a free day so we made it (happen)," said Will, who usually works as an ABC news reporter.

"It was a really great experience; they were super friendly; it was quick, easy...I was actually more nervous doing that than I am whenever I'm on TV for my normal job because there was so many people around and I had to memorise one line, but still!"

The 32-year-old added that he didn't think he had "what it takes to be an actor," but encouraged everyone to see the movie anyway. "Blink and you'll miss it," he added in reference to his role.

Previously, Will had been spotted on set in Cleveland, and "received a hug from director James Gunn and a round of applause from cast and crew members," after finishing his scene, according to local news outlet Cleveland.com.

For the moment, he's keeping quiet about exactly what his role entails. "I don't know what I'm allowed to say," he teased.

The new movie, simply entitled Superman, stars David Corenswet as the iconic superhero, and is set to be released in July 2025.