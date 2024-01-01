Tributes pour in for 'one of a kind' Bob Newhart

Tributes have poured in for "one of a kind" entertainer Bob Newhart.

The much-loved actor passed away on Thursday, aged 94, after a series of short illnesses. His family published a tribute on Instagram to announce his passing.

"Our father passed away this morning surrounded by all our family. We feel blessed that he is reunited with our mom and all of his friends waiting for him," the statement read.

"Thank you for all of your well wishes. He was deeply loved by all, but especially by his children and grandchildren, Love to all, The Newhart Family."

Newhart starred in two separate self-titled comedy series, as well as hits such as The Big Bang Theory and the movies Elf and Catch 22.

Tributes have flowed from friends, family and former colleagues of the entertainment great.

"From his groundbreaking stand-up to his two classic sitcoms he gave us a lifetime of laughter," Mark Hamill wrote alongside an image of Newhart. "Truly one-of-a-kind. Thank you Bob Newhart! #RIP."

Superbad director Judd Apatow also published a heartfelt Instagram post, writing, "Bob Newhart was as funny as they come. The best stand up, the best situation comedy star, the kindest soul."

Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash also shared a post in Newhart's memory, writing "RIP #BobNewhart," alongside an image of the comedian as Papa Elf in the 2003 Christmas movie.