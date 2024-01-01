NEWS Emma Corrin reveals prosthetic challenges in Deadpool & Wolverine Newsdesk Share with :





Emma Corrin couldn't go to the bathroom alone while filming Deadpool & Wolverine because they were wearing prosthetic fingers.



The Crown actor, who uses they/them pronouns, wore a bald cap and prosthetic fingers while filming their role as the evil Cassandra Nova for the Marvel movie.



Corrin has admitted that the fingers were a "humbling" experience because she couldn't do much for herself with them on.



"There was always a moment in make-up where they were like, 'Right, put down your phone' because I had these prosthetic fingers on and literally from that point there was nothing I could do. I couldn't even go to the bathroom alone, it was humbling," they shared at a press conference in London.



While the fake digits were challenging, they helped Emma get into character as Cassandra, who has telepathic and telekinetic powers, among many other abilities.



"The extension of your hands really changes the way you carry your arms. It's just really helpful because all of Cassandra's power comes through if not her mind, her gesture," they explained.



Elsewhere at the event, the British star revealed that they met with director Shawn Levy about the project after undergoing a chemical peel which left their face a nasty red shade.



"I didn't really know what it was. My whole face shed, like burned off," they recalled. "I was like, 'I can't do this, I look like I've had a terrible accident. It's not great.' Then I Googled Cassandra and I was like, 'Oh, I'm fine, she looks f**ked (in the comics).'"



Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in cinemas from 25 July.

