Rufus Sewell marries for third time to Vivian Benitez

BAFTA nominee Rufus Sewell has married American actor Vivian Benitez.



The ceremony came just months after the couple announced their engagement during a romantic getaway to Rome.



As reported in the Daily Mail, the bride wore a beautiful white gown, while Sewell, who plays Prince Andrew in the Netflix show The Scoop, opted for a cream suit paired with black shoes and tie.



Taking advantage of a cloudless sky, the happy couple tied the knot in the grounds of picturesque Manorbier Castle in West Wales.



The bride's family seem unconcerned with the 29-year age gap. Benitez's Cuban grandmother Mirna has previously said, "Age is just a number and we all think Rufus is a wonderful man. We're teaching him salsa."



Sewell started his acting career on the stage and won the Broadway Theatre World Award for his role in Translations. He has also been nominated for an Olivier Award. His film work has been varied and acclaimed from the junkie in Twenty-One (1991) and the volatile artist in Carrington (1995) to the star-crossed suitor in Dangerous Beauty (1998).



Sewell starred alongside the late Heath Ledger as Count Adhemar in A Knight's Tale (2001).



This is the third wedding for Sewell, who was previously married to Australian entrepreneur Yasmin Abdallah and director and producer Amy Gardner.



He has a son, William (Billy) Douglas Sewell, born March 2002, with Gardner.