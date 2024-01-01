NEWS Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter to drop Pitt from name Newsdesk Share with :





Shiloh Jolie-Pitt takes out newspaper ad about name change.



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's daughter Shiloh has taken the next step on her name-changing journey.



The 18-year-old announced her intention to drop Pitt from her name in a Los Angeles newspaper.



The teenager published an announcement in the Los Angeles Times that she had legally filed to change her name to Shiloh Jolie.



This completes the next step in California's name change process.



As per California law, before a judge can approve a name-change petition, the person requesting it must have the legal forms published in the newspaper for one month. The notice will show up in the legal notice section of the paper.



Shiloh is the latest of her siblings to want to drop her father's surname from her name, with younger sister Vivienne seeming to indicate she was preparing to do the same thing.



As reported by People, the 15-year-old went by the name Vivienne Jolie - and not Vivienne Jolie-Pitt - on the theatre booklet for the new Broadway show The Outsiders, which she and her actor mother worked on.



Late last year, eldest daughter, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, also casually dropped Pitt from her name during her college induction.



Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt share Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 15, together.

