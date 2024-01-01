NEWS Dave Bautista always looks to "sneak" his signature wrestling move into films Newsdesk Share with :





Dave Bautista tries to "sneak" his signature wrestling move into all of his movies.



The 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star - who retired from the WWE after 19 years in 2019 - confirmed his famed Bautista Bomb features in a fight sequence in his new action comedy sequel 'My Spy: The Eternal City' and admitted he wants to use it in as much of his work as possible to pay tribute to his past career.



He told ComicBook.com: “I just wanted to put it in. We were working on that fight scene and I was like, ‘Oh man this would be fun.’



"And now, it’s kind of become my obsession. I’m trying to squeeze it into every film just because. It’s one of those Easter eggs.



"I think if I can get it into every film, I will. It’s just a nod to my career. A nod to the fans.”



Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor recently admitted his "dream role" was always supervillain Bane, but once he felt he was too old for the part, he'd jump at the chance to play Superman's arch-nemesis Lex Luthor.



When ScreenRant asked the actor which DC characters he'd be open to portraying, he said: "For forever, it was Bane.



When I was younger, I wanted to play Bane; it was like a dream role for me. And I got to a point in my career where I just felt like I was just too old to play Bane. I think the physicality of it, at this point in my career and my life, I just wouldn't be able to do the character justice.



"And then I saw somewhere online that someone posted something of me playing Lex Luthor; an older Lex Luthor. I kind of became obsessed with that idea."



Sadly for the star , DC boss James Gunn opted to cast 'X-Men' star Nicholas Hoult as the villain in 'Superman', but the actor has emphasised he's still interested in joining the superhero cinematic universe.



He continued: "Obviously, they moved on from that idea, so at this point, I'm struggling to find my place in the DC universe. But I'd really be up for anything."

