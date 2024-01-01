NEWS Glen Powell opens up on "great" friendship with Tom Cruise Newsdesk Share with :





Glen Powell has opened up about his "great" friendship with Tom Cruise.



The 35-year-old actor bonded with four-time Oscar-nominated Tom, 62, on the set of their 2022 film Top Gun: Maverick.

Glen has explained that befriending Tom has influenced how he now approaches working in Hollywood.



Speaking to E! News while promoting the release of his new film, Twisters, Glen gushed, "(Tom)'s such a great friend and such a great mentor and it's been such a special part of my life."



He continued, "Making that movie (Top Gun: Maverick) together was one that changed my life. It really taught me a lot about how to make a big event movie and so many of those lessons on Top Gun were put into Twisters and it really benefitted."



Glen was asked whether he will be re-teamed with Tom for another Top Gun outing, but laughed, "That's above my pay grade, man."



He added, "I'm sure those conversations are happening, but you know, Maverick is at the head of those."



Top Gun: Maverick was released 36 years after the original 1986 Top Gun film and grossed an astonishing $1.5 billion (£1.15 billion) at the box office.



Miles Teller, who played Lieutenant Bradley 'Rooster' Bradshaw in the sequel, teased in May 2022 that plans for a spin-off centring on his character were being discussed.



And in January this year, Variety reported that Paramount had hired screenwriter Ehren Kruger to work on a sequel to Top Gun: Maverick, with plans for the story to feature both Miles and Glen.

