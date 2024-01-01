Maika Monroe eyes romantic comedy

Maika Monroe would love to star in a romantic comedy.

The actress is best known for appearing in horror films, including It Follows and the new thriller Longlegs. However, Maika has admitted it might be time for her to make something less scary.

"A rom-com would be great," she told W magazine when asked what she would like to do next. "I feel like there's a lack. The '90s and early 2000s were crushing it with the rom-coms. If anyone's got one of those, I would love to do that. Might be easier on my mental state."

Maika, who stars alongside Nicolas Cage in Longlegs, confessed that she was "obsessed" with the Hollywood legend when she was younger and considers him to be an "absolute icon".

The 31-year-old actress was "blown away" by his performance in Longlegs and how he transformed for his serial killer role.

"It was insane," she recalled. "I didn't meet him prior; the director didn't want us to. I didn't see any photos of what he'd look like. They called 'action' and I walked in and saw everything for the first time while the cameras were rolling. I was blown away. There are no remnants of Nic Cage, that's just a monster."

Maika added her co-star was a "dream" to work with despite not meeting him outside of their shared scene.

Longlegs is in cinemas now.