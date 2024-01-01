Emma D'Arcy avoids House of the Dragon fan theories

Emma D'Arcy has revealed that they avoid House of the Dragon fan theories.

The British actor, best known for starring as Rhaenyra Targaryen in the fantasy drama series, has reflected on their relationship with the show's fans.

During an interview with GQ, Emma, who uses they/them pronouns, was asked whether they keep up with House of the Dragon fan theories.

"I don't think I would find it helpful. I don't think it's for me," they replied. "I really enjoy theorising about the show, and about the story, and about how certain events unfold, and the implications of those events. And it may be that in some places my sense of things is at odds with a theory offered by people in the community. And I have no interest in those things bashing up against one another."

The 32-year-old actor added then noted they are "not active" in the show's super-fan community.

"I know that those spaces exist, (but) I'm not active in them," they explained. "I feel really that I have borrowed the character from that community, so I suppose I feel quite respectful of that space, although I don't know it that well."

The Truth Seekers star added, "And I'm grateful to have been welcomed as a temporary passenger in this world."

House of the Dragon, created by George R. R. Martin and Ryan Condal, is the prequel to the hit series Game of Thrones. The second season is currently airing on HBO.