Richard Simmons given private funeral

Richard Simmons has been given a private funeral.

The late fitness star was laid to rest with only closest friends and family present on 19 July, one week after he was found unresponsive at home.

Richard's funeral took place at the Pierce Brothers Westwood Village Memorial Park and Mortuary in Los Angeles, according to a death certificate obtained by TMZ.

The certificate noted that Richard's cause of death had not yet been identified and would remain pending until an investigation is completed.

Richard's brother Lenny released a statement announcing the funeral had taken place.

"Our beloved Dicky was laid to rest this morning surrounded by only family and closest friends," Lenny told People, in a statement provided by Richard's longtime publicist, Tom Estey. "We pray for your continued love and support during this very difficult time."

The exercise guru was found unresponsive in his bed at home by his housekeeper on Saturday, 13 July - one day after his 76th birthday.

TMZ reported Richard suffered a fall in his bathroom the previous night but had refused assistance despite his housekeeper urging him to call an ambulance.